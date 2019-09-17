Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver was arrested Tuesday after crashing his pickup truck into a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred at the Exxon station convenience store on Northeast Fourth Avenue near Northeast 13th Street.

"It just sounded like a big boom," the manager said.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos said a bystander was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He said the driver wasn't injured.

A tow truck was used to remove the truck from the inside of the store.

The impact of the crash caused shelves to be knocked over and the front of the truck was visibly damaged.

Ramos was at the scene as the driver underwent a field-sobriety test. He was ultimately placed into handcuffs and arrested.

The manager said the driver was apologetic and the store remains open, with just a section of it closed off.

