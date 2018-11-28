Pickup truck stolen from Fort Lauderdale driveway with child inside

Police are trying to identify the thief caught on surveillance video running away from a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale. A child was in the backseat.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are trying to identify the person who stole a pickup truck from a couple's Fort Lauderdale driveway while their 2-year-old child was still inside.

The theft occurred Sunday afternoon at 622 SE 11th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the Ford F-150 was parked in the driveway with the child in the backseat when the culprit got inside and drove away.

The victims were removing items from the truck and carrying them inside at the time. When they walked back outside just a minute later, the truck was gone.

Police said one of the child's parents found the abandoned truck nearby. The child was unharmed, still in the backseat.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the driver pull over, get out of the driver's seat and run away.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.