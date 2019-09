FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Several cars were broken into in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood sometime overnight Sunday.

Police said 19 vehicles were burglarized in the Imperial Point neighborhood.

Authorities had no further details aside from that it's an open investigation.

Two victims told Local 10 News that nothing was taken from either of their cars.

The victims think whoever broke into the vehicles was looking for weapons.

