Police issue warning over increase in phone scams in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police issued a warning Tuesday over an increase in phone scams in South Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department issued the warning to residents after noticing an increase in scam calls which appear to come from the department itself.

According to the warning, scammers are falsifying their own caller ID numbers to mimic the police department's main number, 954-828,5700.

Police say the scammers also use names and badge numbers of department employees.

Here are a few tips to avoid falling victim to a phone scam:

The calls are often unexpected. Do not hesitate to ask questions.

Never give your personal information (i.e., Social Security Number, Credit Cardnumbers, banking information, etc.)

Do not withdraw money, purchase gift cards or Bitcoin without first verifying thelegitimacy.

Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission online:https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov

If you believe you have been a victim of a phone scam, you are urged to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to file a report at 954-764-5347.

