Porsche stolen during home invasion robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was tied up and held hostage while two intruders ransacked his home before getting away in his Porsche, which was later found abandoned, police said.

The home invasion occurred early Wednesday at an elderly couple's house on Southwest 27th Avenue.

According to the resident, two people entered his home about 1:30 a.m., restrained him and his wife and held them hostage for two hours.

The homeowner said the thieves, who were armed with semi-automatic handguns, eventually left with their phones, credit cards, cash and other items, including a white Porsche Cayenne.

A woman whose mother lives next door to the home told Local 10 News she heard the residents were tied up.

Police said the Porsche crashed about a mile away on Riverland Road and the thieves bailed out of the SUV.

The homeowner turned over four home surveillance videos to police, he said.

Police said no arrests have been made.

