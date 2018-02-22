Rapper Kodak Black has charges dropped from Broward home raid arrest, report says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - South Florida rap star Kodak Black had three criminal charges against him dropped after his latest arrest in January, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Dieurson Octave, remains in jail despite reportedly having one charge each of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect dropped by the State of Florida.

Octave was arrested Jan. 18 after the Broward Sheriff's Office raided his Pembroke Pines home following a live Instagram video showing people using marijuana near an infant, as well as holding a handgun.

The rap star was held without bond and originally charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, suspicion of committing child neglect and two counts of violating of probation.

Octave's attorney, Bradford Cohen, argued that many people were in the house and his client did not own a stolen gun that was found in the raid.

BSO deputies found almost 95 grams of marijuana in the house.

Octave, who is of Haitian descent and grew up in the Golden Acres public housing project, has a criminal history that includes a dangerous combination of anger, lust, marijuana and guns.

He was arrested twice in Broward County in 2016. The April 2016 arrest was for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from law enforcement. The August arrest was for armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Octave was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service and five years of probation. While in custody, authorities learned he had a pending warrant in Florence, South Carolina, for criminal sexual conduct and in St. Lucie County for marijuana possession.

He was arrested in February on a probation violation charge after he was accused of leaving his house to go to a strip club. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but after participating in an early-release program, he walked out of jail June 5 on house arrest.

