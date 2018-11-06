Repeat robber targets Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale, FBI says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A repeat robber is accused of targeting a Bank of America branch Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall confirmed.

The robbery was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America at 6100 N. Federal Highway.

According to Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses to conceal his identity, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured, Marshall said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Marshall said the same man is believed to have robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 11 Weston Road in Sunrise on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

