Ring doorbell cameras capture man stealing packages outside Fort Lauderdale homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Ring doorbell videos helped authorities capture a man who was stealing packages outside homes in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The thefts were reported over the past several weeks in the Tarpon River neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale police said Jerry W. Hickman, 42, of Fort Lauderdale, was captured on camera stealing packages that were left by a mail carrier by the front door or on the front porch of the homes.

Several of the residents who were targeted had their homes equipped with a Ring doorbell camera and participate in the Neighbors by Ring app. People do not have to purchase a Ring doorbell camera to participate in the app, which allows people to share crime and safety alerts with their neighbors.

Police said Hickman was taken into custody June 16 on two counts of residential burglary. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

