Roger Stone arrested on federal charges in Fort Lauderdale

Roger Stone, pictured here during an interview with Local 10 News in 2017, has been indicted on federal charges.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale after a federal indictment charges him with witness tampering and other crimes.

The indictment contains seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

Stone, 66, is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The longtime Republican political ally has worked on the campaigns of former presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and, most recently, Trump.

Stone has been a focus of the special counsel's office, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether anyone from Trump's campaign was involved. Robert Mueller has been looking into Stone's potential back channels to WikiLeaks and his communication with then-candidate Trump during the campaign as part of its probe.

In the court documents, the special counsel's office wrote that after WikiLeaks (listed as "Organization 1") began releasing internal Democratic National Committee emails in the summer of 2016, an unidentified "senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information [WikiLeaks] had regarding the Clinton campaign."

Roger Stone Indictment

Stone, who has taken credit for persuading Trump to get into politics, served as an adviser to Trump's presidential campaign but left amid controversy in 2015.

He was profiled in a 2016 Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," which focused on his eccentric political career and painted him as the original architect of Trump's political career.

CNN reported that federal agents raided Stone's Fort Lauderdale house just after 6 a.m.

Pounding on his door, one agent said: "FBI. Open the door."

Stone opened the door.

Police officers and police tape block the entrance to Roger Stone's home after the longtime associate of President Donald Trump was arrested in Fort Lauderdale.

ABC News contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

