Roger Stone's Fort Lauderdale home for rent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Fort Lauderdale home where Roger Stone was arrested last month is up for rent.

A "for rent" sign was spotted outside the home of President Donald Trump's longtime associate Tuesday.

Stone is expected in court Thursday to address a social media post for which he has apologized. The post included an image of Judge Amy Berman Jackson next to what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun sight.

The judge ordered Stone back to court for a hearing on the matter, during which time she could reconsider the bond Stone was granted after his arrest.

Stone faces seven federal charges, including five counts of making false statements, one count of obstructing an official proceeding and one count of witness tampering. The case is part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment against Stone alleges that the 66-year-old was the middle man between Trump's presidential campaign and WikiLeaks, which had damaging information on Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Stone has maintained his innocence and vowed to fight the charges.

