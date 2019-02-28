Sailboat mast hits bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A sailboat mast struck a bridge Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred on the Tarpon River near 150 W. New River Drive.

Authorities confirmed that a man injured himself while working on the mast and transported himself to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

New River Drive was shut down in the area and Brightline also suspended service in the area until the boat was removed from under the bridge.

The bridge has since reopened.

