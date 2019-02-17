Shooting leaves man dead in Fort Lauderdale, witnesses say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, authorities and witnesses said.

The man was shot around 9 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, said Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and a woman screaming.

"I heard the girl screaming. I came out the door. I opened the door and I looked and I went back in. I saw the guy laying down. I saw the police coming. So that was it," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

After the shooting, a woman who covered her face with a T-shirt sat sobbing on the ground as investigators collected evidence.

By early Sunday, someone had erected a makeshift memorial, leaving a white rose and other items on top of a bandana.

Fort Lauderdale police did not immediately provide any information about the shooting.

