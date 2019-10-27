Sister of Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Newly released surveillance video provides a new look into a tragic hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale.

The family of the victim is also speaking out, hoping that police will find the driver.

The crash took place along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue early Saturday morning.

The driver did not stop, leaving the victim, 35-year-old John Frederick, on the side of the road.

"That's my brother. He's mine, and someone took him from me," said Jillian Frederick, John Frederick's sister. "He was a great man, a great brother, a good son."

John Frederick was walking along Broward Boulevard at around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone slammed into him.

"He saw the car coming," said Jillian. "He lost his footing and the car just plowed through him and left him there."

Police are looking for a 2011 to 2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

Jillian told Local 10 News that she won't rest until the case is solved. She made an emotional plea to the person responsible.

"I will always forgive you because that's how we were raised and that's what (John) would want," Jillian said. "Please, please come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Frederick family during its time of need.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.