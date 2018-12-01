2 dead after plane crashes into autism therapy center, sparks fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A small private plane crashed into a therapy center for autistic children Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, killing two people on board and setting the building on fire, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Steven Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, said eight teachers and five children were in the building when the plane crashed. One of the teachers suffered minor injuries as she ushered the children from the building, but she was not hospitalized.

The view from Sky 10 showed foam-covered debris littered across the parking lot. The front facade of the concrete building suffered heavy damage.

Gollan said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 62nd Street. By 2:30 p.m., fire crews had put out the fire, Gollan said.

The crash left a large amount of jet fuel on the ground, complicating the firefighting efforts, Gollan said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Cessna 335, which had just taken off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport The plane was en route to Hilliard, a town in north Florida, the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and plans to send investigators to the scene either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

