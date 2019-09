FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Carolina man wanted for murder was arrested in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police in North Charleston, 33-year-old Roman Clare was wanted on suspicion of killing his wife, 37-year-old Ebony Clare, last Thursday night.

Clare was arrested Sunday morning and placed in the Broward County Jail.

He will remain there until he can be extradited to police in North Charleston.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.