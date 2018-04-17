South Florida rapper Kodak Black to spend almost 6 months in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - South Florida rap star Kodak Black is a lot closer to being released from jail than he was yesterday.

Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, had charges of gun and marijuana possession, as well as neglecting a child, dropped Tuesday.

Those charges stemmed from a January raid on his home following a live social media video that appeared to show people using marijuana and holding a handgun near an infant.

Octave, who has been in jail since Jan. 18, entered an open plea in court today to previous charges of violating probation while driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with credit for time-served.

Octave will now be released from jail in six months.

In addition, when Octave is released as early as October, he will be off probation and free to resume his career without any court supervision.

