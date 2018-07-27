Spirit flight bound for Fort Lauderdale diverted after several passengers fall ill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale had to make an emergency stop in South Carolina late Thursday after several passengers became ill.

The flight departed from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was traveling to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when it was diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport about 10:30 p.m.

Everyone onboard had to get off the plane and wait on the tarmac before eventually getting on another plane.

According to the ABC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, seven to 10 people who felt ill were taken to an area hospital.

Passengers on the flight told Local 10 News they smelled a strange, burning odor. Firefighters searched the original plane but found no hazardous materials.

Spirit Airlines apologized to passengers for the inconvenience in a statement but added that the safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

Passengers who arrived in Fort Lauderdale early Friday said Spirit has offered them a full refund.

