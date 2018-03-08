Spring breaker struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man who was visiting South Florida this week for spring break is now spending his vacation in the hospital after he was struck by a car.

Andrew Akers has been hospitalized since Monday when police said he was hit by a car while crossing Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, Akers, who is from Indiana, arrived in South Florida over the weekend to spend spring bring with some friends.

Authorities said Akers was trying to cross Broward Boulevard at Northwest First Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an incident report, he wasn't in a crosswalk and stumbled onto the street where he was hit by a car.

A witness told officers the driver stopped about a half-block away, got a look at the damage to the car and drove off.

Akers was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police don't have a make or model of the car, but believe it's a silver four-door car.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Akers with his medical expenses.



