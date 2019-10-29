State inspector orders Fort Lauderdale Winn-Dixie to stop using deli equipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A state inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services ordered a Fort Lauderdale Winn-Dixie to stop using all deli processing equipment after roaches were found during an inspection.

The store is north of Oakland Park Boulevard at the Galt Ocean Mile.

According to the food safety inspection report, a reinspection will take place before Nov. 11.

"If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a stop-use order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items," Inspector Christine Sutcliffe wrote.

The report states that in addition to all processing equipment within the deli, the store must also stop use of its wing bar and open deli hot case.

All areas where the roach infestation was found must be cleaned, sanitized and chemically treated by someone who is licensed.

