Suspected car thief breaks leg, wrists after jumping off overpass

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspected car thief was injured Wednesday afternoon when he bailed out of a stolen car and jumped off an overpass in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone, officers were pursuing the suspect when he bailed out of the car and jumped off the Broward Boulevard overpass onto Interstate 95.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, has a broken leg and two broken wrists.

He was taken as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

