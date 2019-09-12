SWAT team called to Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for possible barricaded subject

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale police SWAT team was called out after a person was shot Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, a man was shot and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Police say he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a SWAT team was called to the scene for a possible barricaded subject.

The incident happened in the area of 2800 Northeast 57th St.

One neighbor told Local 10 that the barricaded man was the father of the gunshot victim.

Police have yet to identify any of the involved parties.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

