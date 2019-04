FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 15-year-old was killed Sunday while riding a skateboard that collided with a car, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The accident happened at Northwest Ninth Avenue, which was blocked afterwards. The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

