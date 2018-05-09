Teens killed in Fort Lauderdale crash were about to graduate from Pine Crest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two teenagers who were killed in a fiery crash Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale were preparing to graduate from the Pine Crest School.

Dr. Dana Markham, president of Pine Crest School, confirmed Wednesday that the victims were seniors at the school.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone later identified the victims as Barrett Riley, 18, of Fort Lauderdale, and Edgar Monserratt, 18, of Aventura.

"These two members of our senior class should be finishing their [advanced placement] exams, celebrating things like prom and their upcoming graduation," Markham said. "Instead, we are mourning their passing. There really are no words to express how deeply this has affected our entire community."

Figone said the Tesla Model S burst into flames about 7 p.m. after the crash along the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Riley, whom police identified as the driver, and Monserratt were trapped inside the car when it caught fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The backseat passenger was thrown from the car and taken to Broward Health Medical Center. He was identified as Alexander Berry, 18, of Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed.

Figone said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Both teens were college-bound, with Riley preparing to attend Purdue University and Monserratt headed to Babson College.

Markham said all exams scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled because of the fatal crash.

"We are committed to helping our children and our families through this," Markham said.

