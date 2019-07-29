Thief caught on camera burglarizing Tommy Bahama store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was recently captured on surveillance video burglarizing a Tommy Bahama store in Fort Lauderdale, authorities announced Monday.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. June 22 at the Tommy Bahama at 1002 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the business through an unlocked rear door and then leaving with his arms full of clothing.

Police said the same man tried to burglarize the store again just before 2:30 a.m. June 24.

Surveillance video shows the man trying to open the same rear door, but it was locked this time.

Police said the man picked up an object and repeatedly threw it at the door in an attempt to get inside, but he was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective T. Taylor at 954-828-6673 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

