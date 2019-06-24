Tourists transported to South Florida after bus crash in Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A U.S. military C-130 aircraft transported trauma patients to South Florida Monday following a bus crash involving cruise ship passengers in the Bahamas.

Four trauma patients were flown from Eleuthera to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after their injuries were too severe to be treated in the Bahamas.

The 32 tourists were passengers on the Carnival Ecstasy and were on a shore excursion when the accident occurred. All but the four transported to the U.S. were treated at a local clinic and returned to the ship.

The more severe injuries ranged from fractured arms and legs to internal injuries. One passenger may also be paralyzed.

U.S. military C-130 unloads injured tourists at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following bus crash in Bahamas.

Photos of the incident show the bus on its side after it overturned on a road. Carnival Cruise Line says all bus tours on the island have been suspended.

All four patients were conscious and speaking and brought to Broward Health.

The Carnival ship departed from Jacksonville on Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.