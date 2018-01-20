Brightline train strikes man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Brightline train struck a man in Fort Lauderdale Friday night, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The 8 p.m. collision was on the Florida East Coast Railway near the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue and North Flagler Drive.

"The gates were down, lights flashing as the pedestrian attempted to cross tracks," Detective Tracy Figone said.

The man was running across the tracks, but didn't gauge the train's speed when it clipped him, according to authorities.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Florida East Coast Industries' All Aboard Florida developed the diesel-electric higher-speed rail system. The first service from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach was Jan. 13 and there are plans to run a rail service from Miami to Orlando with trains operating with an overall average speed of 80 miles per hour.

Brightline trains have already been involved in four deaths.

A northbound Brightline train struck and killed Jeffrey King, 51, Wednesday at the intersection of Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach.

A northbound Brightline train also struck and killed Melissa Lavell, 32, Jan. 5 at the intersection of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Boynton Beach.

A Brightline train struck and killed a 35-year-old woman Nov. 1 in Deerfield Beach.

A southbound Brightline train struck and killed a suicidal 18-year-old female July 26 between 20th and 28th Streets, according to Boca Raton Police.

