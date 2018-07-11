Tow truck almost falls from raised portion of I-595 after crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver of a flatbed tow truck lost control of his vehicle Tuesday night and came dangerously close to falling from an elevated portion of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the driver crashed into a concrete median wall and the truck came to a rest on top of the wall.

Video from the scene show the front wheels of truck dangling off the side of the raised highway.

Feola said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash, just west of Interstate 95, has shut down three lanes of westbound I-595 just west of Interstate 95, Feola said.

