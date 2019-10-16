U.S. Customs agents find nearly 50 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A major drug bust has been announced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Nearly 50 pounds of cocaine were found concealed inside boxes of oranges.

The boxes arrived from the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

CBP made the find at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials were alerted to the load when a K-9 officer sniffed it out.

According to CBP, the estimated street value of the cocaine is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

