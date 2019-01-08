VIDEO: Angry passenger causes disturbance, arrested at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by yelling at an airplane employee.

Sabrina Rey Thomas, 26, was caught on video Sunday climbing on the counter of a JetBlue gate while screaming at the employee after she had missed her flight.

Thomas could be heard screaming "Get me out of this f-----d up place," while the JetBlue employee was on the phone. After the incident, Thomas attempted to leave the area in Concourse F.

When approached by a BSO deputy, Thomas threw her boarding pass at the officer and then ripped into pieces. Thomas refused the deputy's orders to turn around as he grasped her hands and became angry and shouted profanities when she was handcuffed.

Because of her irrational behavior, Thomas was taken to the hospital as a Baker Act patient.

