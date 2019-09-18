VIDEO: Mayhem of mullet run in Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family of migrating ray-finned fish helped a couple of fishermen to catch big fish Tuesday near Port Everglades, and the moment made for some jaw-dropping video.

The baitfish phenomenon happens when a massive school of grey mullets sends predators such as Tarpon, Redfish, Snook and Kingfish into a frenzy. The video shows the desperate baitfish leaping out of the water.

Experienced fishermen are familiar with the scene. Every year, during the Florida fall mullet run, the grey mullets migrate south from the Carolinas in large schools along the Atlantic coast. The fish go on to breed in the Gulf Stream and form massive bait schools.

