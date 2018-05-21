Video shows Mustang spinning in circles on Fort Lauderdale bridge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A video obtained by Local 10 News shows a Ford Mustang spinning in circles on a Fort Lauderdale bridge, burning rubber as people record the stunt on their cellphones.

The video was sent to Local 10 by a concerned viewer who witnessed the incident Sunday on the Southeast 17th Street bridge.

Other videos, taken from bridge level, wound up on the Instagram account of the Street Life Car Club.

The videos show several people stopped on the bridge above the Stranahan River, recording the tire-screeching Mustang and its driver doing circles on the pavement.

Local 10 has contacted the car club for comment.

Fort Lauderdale police said two people who may have been involved were cited, but the bridge was clear by the time officers arrived.

