Water main break prompts boil water notice for portion of Fort Lauderdale

City of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents and businesses near Las Olas Boulevard as crews work to repair a 6-inch water main break.

The water main break occurred on Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive.

City officials said in a news release that properties in the area are expected to experience low water pressure and temporary water service interruptions.

The water main is expected to be repaired sometime Friday afternoon.

The boil water notice affects properties on the following streets: Mola Avenue, Isle of Capri Drive, Bontona Avenue, Coconut Isle Drive, Lido Drive, San Marco Drive, Coral Way, Royal Plaza Drive, South Gordon Road, Hendricks Isle, Isle of Venice Drive, Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive.

The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink.

People in the affected areas are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

