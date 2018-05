FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A water main break has shut down a portion of Broward Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Broward Boulevard is down to one lane in each direction from Southwest Third Avenue to Southwest Fifth Avenue, city officials said.

Crews are currently working to repair the water main, officials said.

Officials advised people to avoid the area and said drivers should use alternate routes.

