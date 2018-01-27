Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale to offer unlimited 30-day passes for $99

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale will begin offering 30-day unlimited passes for $99 beginning Feb. 1.

It is the newest pricing option for residents or tourists looking to get around town on the water.

The daily rate to ride the Water Taxi for adults is $28, while children ages 5 to 11 can ride for $14. Children 4 and under are free.

Phillip Burroughs, marketing director for the Water Taxi, said the 30-day unlimited pass for riders adds up to less $3.40 per day.

The Water Taxi also offers $18 happy hour prices to riders after 5 p.m.

An annual pass costs $299.

The Water Taxi fleet operates daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends.

