FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale school was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the bomb squad was called to the Whiddon-Rogers Education Center shortly before 10 a.m.

Liening said the school was evacuated as a precaution.

She said the all-clear was given shortly before 11:30 a.m. and that classes would resume.

Sky 10 flies above the Whiddon-Rogers Education Center, where students were gathered outside after an evacuation.

