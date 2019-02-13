Woman arrested after 'stupid joke' about bomb at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Canadian woman was arrested Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after making what she called a "stupid joke" about a bomb in a suitcase.

Nathalie Tremblay and her boyfriend had boarded an Air Canada flight bound for Montreal when a flight attendant asked whose bag would not allow an overhead bin to close.

According to the arrest report, Tremblay told the flight attendant "There's a bomb in it" and began laughing.

The attendant alerted the pilot who ordered the plane to be evacuated, while the terminal was forced to close as a Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene.

Tremblay originally told investigators that she had actually said "I hope there's not a bomb in there," before admitting and apologizing for saying "It's probably a bomb."

The bomb squad eventually cleared the scene and passengers were allowed to re-board the flight.

Tremblay was charged with making a false report over a bomb threat.

