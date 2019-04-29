Woman arrested in connection with wallet theft at Home Depot

Tara Lynn Zakrie, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, is accused of stealing a man's wallet at a Home Depot store.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a woman who is accused of stealing a man's wallet during a trip to Home Depot earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

Tara Lynn Zakrie, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken into custody Friday on charges of grand theft and possession of oxycodone.

According to authorities, the theft occurred just before 4:45 p.m. April 2 at the Home Depot at 1000 NE Fourth Ave.

According to police, the victim left his wallet on top of the self-checkout register.

Surveillance video shows a woman, identified by police as Zakrie, and a child walking up to the register moments later, at which point the woman begins scanning her items.

Police said she then took the wallet and placed it in her purse.

Zakrie has since bonded out of jail.

