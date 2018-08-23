Woman arrested after wielding baseball bat in road rage incident, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested this week after police said she assaulted another woman with a baseball bat during a road rage incident.

Tiesha Timone Thomas, 21, faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she was driving her boyfriend's car in Fort Lauderdale around 10 p.m. on April 23 when an angry driver began flashing her high beams at her.

After both cars stopped at a Kwik Stop convenience store in the 1500 block of Northwest 19th Street, Thomas grabbed a bat from her car and struck the other vehicle several times, breaking windows, according to the arrest report. Thomas then struck the victim as she tried to take a photograph of Thomas' license plate, the report said.

Thomas then returned to her car and drove toward the victim, causing the woman to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, the report said.

The victim filmed cell phone video of the incident.

