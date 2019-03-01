Woman burns daughter's foot on hot stove as punishment, police say

Kimberly Mervil, 21, is accused of burning her daughter's foot on a hot stove as punishment for misbehaving.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested Thursday after she confessed to burning her daughter's foot on a hot stove as punishment for misbehaving, police said.

Kimberly Mervil, 21, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to a Fort Lauderdale police report, Mervil was upset that her daughter was misbehaving, so she turned on the stove, waited for it to get hot, picked up her daughter and held the girl's foot to the stove.

The alleged incident happened Jan. 3, but Mervil didn't seek any medical attention for her daughter, fearful that she would be arrested, the report said.

When the girl was interviewed by police at the Nancy J. Cotterman Center, she said her mother had burned her foot and told her not to tell anyone about it, the report said.

Mervil was being held at the main Broward County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.