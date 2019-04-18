Woman caught on camera stealing man's wallet at Home Depot, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a woman who they said stole a man's wallet after she found it inside a Home Depot store.

The incident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. April 2 at the Home Depot at 1000 NE Fourth Ave.

According to police, the victim left his wallet on top of the self-checkout register.

Surveillance video shows a woman and child walking up to the register moments later and the woman begins to scan her items.

Police said she then took the wallet and placed it in her purse.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Detective A. Adamson at 954-828-5628 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

