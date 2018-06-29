Woman crashes car into Walmart, throws things at customers, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After crashing her car into a Walmart, a woman ran inside and started to throw things at customers Thursday afternoon, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detective Tracy Figone said the woman "appeared to be on an unknown narcotic substance."

Figone said the woman entered the store and was hanging from the rafters before throwing items at customers.

The car "sideswiped" the garden center at Walmart, but nobody was hurt.

Figone said the woman was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under Florida's Baker Act.

