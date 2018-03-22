Woman faces charges after Fort Lauderdale crash that killed driver, injured passenger

Police say Ashley Rivera, 35, was driving at a "far greater" speed than the posted 45 mph when she ran a red light and slammed her Infiniti G35 into another car in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman is facing criminal charges after a crash that killed a driver and seriously injured a passenger Monday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Ashley Rivera, 35, was traveling west on Commercial Boulevard about 7:20 p.m. when the 2005 Infiniti G35 she was driving ran a red light at Northwest 15th Avenue and slammed into the side of a 2014 Nissan Maxima, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The driver of the Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, witnesses said Rivera was alone in the car and traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision. One witness told police that loud music was playing in Rivera's car and that she appeared to be "disoriented and dazed."

A traffic crash reconstructionist determined that Rivera had a red light "for a minimum of six seconds" before impact.

Police said Rivera was driving at a speed "far greater" than the posted speed limit of 45 mph. Police also said the registration for Rivera's car had expired in November 2016.

Rivera was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

