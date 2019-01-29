Woman dies after being struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman riding a bike was killed Monday after she was struck by a car in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the crash happened around 8 p.m. at Bayview Drive and East Commercial Boulevard.

Liening said two cars collided and the impact of the crash sent one of the cars into the bike rider.

Paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

