Woman in workout gear takes package from Fort Lauderdale porch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman wearing an Adidas hat and workout gear was captured on surveillance video taking a package that had been delivered to a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported June 26 in the 600 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police said the woman took the package from the front porch of the home before leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Detective T. Muvdi at 954-828-5704 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.