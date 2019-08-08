Woman's body found outside home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman's body was found Thursday morning outside a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The body was discovered just after 9 a.m. on the side of the home in the area of Northwest 68th Street and 31st Avenue.

"She had her nails done, her feet pedicure, long hair, pretty, Hispanic-looking," neighbor Mary Schluter told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said detectives believe the woman's death is suspicious and are investigating.

The woman's identity is unknown, but police believe she was in her 20s.

"I'm scared. I mean, I live here. I've been here since 2009," Schluter said.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

