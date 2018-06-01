Woman shot outside Wells Fargo Bank in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman was shot Friday morning outside a Wells Fargo Bank in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 10:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo at 1710 S. Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Greg May said the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.
Her condition is unknown, but Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone said the victim was speaking to police while she was being taken to the hospital.
She said a man who is known to the victim was taken into custody.
Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic was at the scene shortly after the shooting and said she saw a gun next to the driver's side door of a black Honda. A small clutch or wallet was on the ground.
Bank operations were resuming as normal.
No other details were immediately released.
