Woman struck by freight train behind movie theater in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was struck by a freight train Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported behind a movie theater in the area of 6416 NW Fifth Way.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said the woman was tresspassing on the tracks as the CSX train utilized its audible warning.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Broward Health North with critical injuries.

No other details were immediately released.



