Worker falls off scaffolding at construction site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A worker fell off scaffolding Friday morning at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 550 S. Andrews Ave., not far from another building under construction where a worker was injured a day before.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the incident occurred on the seventh floor of the building.

Authorities said the worker fell to the ground on the same floor inside the building and suffered a back injury. He was not able to stand or move.

Authorities said this is the second injury in this building in the last few weeks.

The worker in Thursday's incident also injured his back after a piece of equipment rolled over and struck him.

No other details were immediately released about Friday's accident.



