Yacht catches fire at Fort Lauderdale marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A yacht caught fire Friday morning while dry-docked at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, multiple units responded to the scene at 2200 Marina Bay Drive to battle the flames on the 2001 70-foot Sunseeker Manhattan.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 11:15 a.m. as firefighters doused the boat, which was out of the water and surrounded by other, smaller boats.

People reported seeing smoke from the fire from Interstate 595 in Plantation and up and down Interstate 95, as well.

It took 60 firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control and about 30 minutes to extinguish it.

Authorities said one other boat was damaged due to the intense heat coming from the yacht.

According to firefighters, workers were aboard the yacht when the fire started, but quickly got off and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities are working on notifying the yacht owner about the fire, as they said the owner is not currently in the area.

