Man suffers burns as yacht catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One man was burned after a fire broke out Monday afternoon aboard a yacht at the Bahia Mar marina in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. at the marina in the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said he suffered first-degree burns.

A cellphone video shows the man jumping from the yacht onto the dock as the fire rages on the boat.

Sky 10 was above the scene as firefighters used foam and water to contain the blaze. The yacht sank into the water as heavy smoke and flames poured out of the 50-foot boat.

By 5:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. Firefighters erected a boom in the water to contain fuel leaking from the boat.

Investigators are still determining what caused the fire, but it is believed that an explosion sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.